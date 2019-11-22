Weili Zhang Believes She’ll Finish Joanna Jedrzejczyk In Early Rounds

Spread the word!













UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang is a confident champion. Zhang and former division queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk have been hyping a fight with each other through the media for some time now.

UFC president Dana White has suggested Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk is, in fact, the fight he intends on making next. With that, the shots between both women continue to flow. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Zhang suggested she thinks she can put Jedrzejczyk away in the first or second round of a fight.

“I think she sounds very angry all the time, and her emotions will get her in trouble,” Zhang said. “She is willing to fight me now, but there was a time she didn’t want to fight me, as well. I am ready anytime for battle. Just call my manager Mr. Brian (Butler) and the boss Dana, and we can fight next week.

“I am always looking to finish a fight as soon as I can so my opponent doesn’t have to endure long periods of damage. I see the fight ending in one or two rounds. I think Joanna possesses great skill with her striking, along with good power, but I believe in my training and team to have me ready to beat her anywhere.”

Zhang has certainly shown the ability fo finish high-level opponents early, as she won the title by knocking out Jessica Andrade in the first round of their fight earlier this year. Making her first title defense against a former champion the caliber of Jedrzejczyk is certainly a tall task.

