Watch: WMMA Fighter Urinates While Being Submitted During Title Fight

At LFA 177, an MMA fighter peed herself while being submitted. Mixed martial arts is a sport known for its unpredictability, but few moments have been as shocking or talked about as what transpired at LFA 177 on February 23, 2025. In a dramatic women’s flyweight title bout, Shannon Clark defeated Thaiany Lopes via a rare bulldog choke to claim the vacant championship. However, it wasn’t just the submission that made headlines—it was the unexpected aftermath.

The fight was held in Niagara Falls, ironically, pitted two then-undefeated fighters against each other. Shannon Clark (5-0), a rising MMA star from Canada, faced Thaiany Lopes (5-0), a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. Clark performed well in the first round with relentless striking, outlanding Lopes. By the second round, Clark’s confidence grew as she implemented her game plan. See below for the video.

At the 2:12 mark of Round 2, Clark locked in a bulldog choke, a rarely used submission that applies intense pressure to the neck. Lopes went unconscious before the referee intervened, securing Clark’s victory and crowning her the new LFA women’s flyweight champion.

As Lopes lost consciousness from the choke, an involuntary reaction occurred: she urinated on the canvas. This rare and surprising incident left both fans and commentators stunned. Such occurrences are uncommon in MMA but can happen when a fighter is rendered unconscious due to a chokehold. The body’s natural response under such conditions can include loss of bladder control. The moment quickly went viral online.

Holy shit. Shannon Clark chokes Thaiany Lopes unconscious with a bulldog choke to take the vacant LFA Flyweight title. That was insane #LFA177 pic.twitter.com/tK5BdP4WFA — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 24, 2024

Shannon Clark, mother of two, would go on to later lose to Yuneisy Duben on the Contender Series while Thaiany Lopes pressed on and has an upcoming match in March of this year.