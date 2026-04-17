Arman Tsarukyan Kicked Off Flight Over Phone Use During Takeoff

BySubham
Arman Tsarukyan

Top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan was reportedly kicked off an Armenian Airlines flight while traveling to Philadelphia for RAF 08.

This weekend, “Ahalkalakets” will return to the mats to wrestle Team Alpha Male’s Urijah Faber.

Earlier today, multiple media outlets reported the airport drama in which Tsarukyan was involved. Videos circulating online show that one of Tsarukyan’s teammates allegedly opened a tray table during takeoff, while another was using a phone. As a result, the 29-year-old and his two teammates were asked to deboard the plane. Adam Zubayraev reported:

“Simply because someone on the team was using their phone while the plane was taking off, and the second person opened a table. It was because of this that Arman and his two friends were kicked off the plane that was heading to the RAF tournament.”

Check out the post below:

Footage posted online also shows Tsarukyan speaking with security and smiling before being escorted off the aircraft. After the incident, “Ahalkalakets” has called the airline’s services “rude and unprofessional.”

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Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan's Instagram story.
[Image via @arm_011 on Instagram]

Arman Tsarukyan’s epic comeback

After being kicked off a commercial Armenian Airlines flight, Arman Tsarukyan wasted no time boarding a private jet, as he had no intention of reaching Philadelphia late for RAF 08.

A few hours after the plane incident, Tsarukyan uploaded a clip of himself boarding a private jet in style, and this time, he did not choose a seat but jumped on a bed inside the aircraft. He uploaded this video on Instagram and captioned it:

“Kicked off commercial, I guess Private it is.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s post below:

In another post on X, the Armenian added:

“Ladies & Gentlemen, Welcome aboard Arman Airlines ✈️”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s post below:

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Subham is a writer and editor with experience spanning MMA, Health & Fitness, true crime, and pop culture. He has previously worked with Sportskeeda MMA, SK True Crime, and SK Pop, Movies, and Shows.
He currently covers the UFC for LowKickMMA and MMA Pros Picks.

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