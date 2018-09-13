Watch: Sean O’Malley Surpasses Tyron Woodley’s Punching Power

Rising UFC bantamweight “Sugar” Sean O’Malley is currently set to return from injury to face Jose Quinonez at October 6’s UFC 229.

He’s been out of action since March’s UFC 22, where he outlasted Andre Soukhamthath despite a badly injured foot. O’Malley has been one of the UFC’s most touted rising stars since his highly-publicized knockout on Dana White’s ‘Tuesday Night Contender Series’ in summer 2017.

Since then, the *********-focused O’Malley has made quite the name for himself. He’s carved out his own niche in the sport utilizing a very cannabis-friendly persona, evident by his full-on pimp getup on last night’s ‘UFC Tonight.’ O’Malley showed up with his trademark afro, shades, scarf, skinny jeans, and boots – but don’t let that fool you.

The kid can straight-up throw hands, and that became evident when he took to the show’s power-punching machine. There, O’Malley uncorked a shot so powerful that it surpassed UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley’s score and put him behind only heavyweights Derrick Lewis, Daniel Cormier, and Pat Barry.

Watch O’Malley’s power punch right here: