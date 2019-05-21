Watch: Paulie Malignaggi Bonks Artem Lobov With Microphone At Press Conference

Spread the word!













Apparently, spitting on Artem Lobov wasn’t enough for Paulie Malignaggi at today’s (Mon., May 20, 2019) Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) press conference.

The two heated rivals squared off at the media event to promote their June 22 bare knuckle match from Tampa, Florida. While it was expected there would be a large amount of trash talk, Malignaggi took it to a new level.

Despite the aforementioned spitting on Lobov, he also bonked ‘The Russian Hammer’ with a microphone. Check it out via MMA Fighting here:

*BONK*



Paulie Malignaggi brought down the "hammer" on Artem Lobov during the #BKFC6 press conference! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/VLZhh23d4F — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 20, 2019

Malignaggi appears to be pulling out all the stops heading into his match-up with Lobov. UFC star Ben Askren pointed that out in response:

What do you think? Is Malignaggi looking too desperate?