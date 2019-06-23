Recap: Artem Lobov vs. Paulie Malignaggi – BKFC 6

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. June 22, 2019) ex-UFC star Artem Lobov stepped into the ring against former WBA welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi in bare-knuckle boxing action.

The pair headlined the BKFC 6 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida. Check out how the action played out below:

Round 1:

Lobov fighting a bit defensively early on. He just grazes Malignaggi with a right hand. The pair clinch for a moment and are broken up. Lobov misses with a shot and Malignaggi responds with a nice right hand. Malignaggi begins to put his punches together nicely, landing some combinations. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Malignaggi finds a home for his left hand. Lobov responds with a combination, ripping at Malignaggi’s face with a right hand, followed up by a body shot. Malignaggi with a jab and some shots to the body of his own. Lobov eats a counter shot as he moves in on “Magic Man.” They clinch again and Lobov lands some nice shots in the clinch as the round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Malignaggi comes out a bit more aggressive, landing a nice combination. Lobov falls to the canvas but it’s a slip, and the referee rules it as such. No points taken. Lobov lands a big shot that stuns Malignaggi. “The Russian Hammer” attacks the body before the round comes to an end.

Round 4:

Lobov resumes his body attack to start the round. A nice right hand lands for Lobov who backs Malignaggi against the ropes. Lobov pours on the offense now, landing some big shots on the former world champion. Malignaggi is bleeding now, as is Lobov, but not as bad as Malignaggi. Malignaggi attempts to circle away but Lobov does a good job of cutting off the ring. Lobov presses forward but can’t find his range. The round comes to an end.

Round 5:

Lobov comes out with a blitz. He doesn’t land anything clean and Malignaggi circles out. Malignaggi with a left hand but Lobov responds with a body shot. Malignaggi lands a jab again and Lobov swings at air with a combination. Malignaggi runs away from Lobov as the final horn blows.

Official Result: Artem Lobov def. Paulie Malignaggi via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)