Watch: Neeraj Goyat and Anthony Taylor’s Heated Behind-the-Scenes Clash

BySubham
Neeraj Goyat, Anthony Taylor

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat, who is signed to Most Valuable Promotions, locked horns with former Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Anthony Taylor on the main card of Misfits Boxing 23 this past weekend in Dubai.

Tension between the two was high before the fight, with Taylor offending Goyat by disparaging the latter’s nation and its lack of talented boxers.

Inside the squared circle, ‘Gangster’ had to answer, and he did. With effective footwork and head movement, he evaded Taylor’s vicious blows. After the first round, it was all Neeraj Goyat with his multi-punch combos doing most of the damage, and Taylor failing to land clean consistently.

READ MORE:  Cherneka Johnson Beats Amanda Galle in Bloody Brawl to Retain Undisputed Crown - Paul vs. Joshua Highlights

After the sixth frame, Goyat, who had dictated the pace for the majority of the rounds and had a more consistent output, cruised to a unanimous decision victory (59-55, 58-56, 60-54).

The backstage altercation between Anthony Taylor and Neeraj Goyat

After the loss, Anthony Taylor came to shake hands with Neeraj Goyat backstage in the medical room, and the Indian boxer refused by saying:

“The f**k are you talkin’ man? You do not even know about boxing, man.”

Taylor did not like the reply and tossed a bottle at the Indian boxer for refusing to shake hands and bury the hatchet. Before throwing the bottle, ‘Pretty Boy’ quipped: “Shut up, b**ch.”

READ MORE:  Jake Paul Dismisses Boxing Purists: 'Can't Be That Pure If They Don't Go to Church Every Day'

Check out Anthony Taylor attacking Neeraj Goyat in the video below:

The two were quickly separated, and Taylor was led out of the room. But this occurrence infuriated Gangster’ and his camp, who questioned how security allowed Taylor to enter the room.

After beating ‘Pretty Boy,’ Goyat took a dig at his American foe’s past comments, saying:

“This American guy underestimated me. I just want to say, do not underestimate Indians. I had said India is your father, so India is your father. Indians definitely do what they say.”

Check out Neeraj Goyat’s comments below:

READ MORE:  BKFC's Parker Porter on "radio silence" with $25 million tournament: "I'm hoping it's still going to happen"

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True Crime, and Pop Culture. A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, he has completed demanding 200, 300, and 600-km rides and competed in multiple races and brevets. He previously worked with Sportskeeda, covers MMA for LowKickMMA, and writes about women’s football for Soccer Souls. When he’s not chasing athletic goals, Subham enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. He draws inspiration from Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh and enjoys a diverse mix of music, including Post Malone, MGK, Russ, and Central Cee.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts