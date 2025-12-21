Watch: Neeraj Goyat and Anthony Taylor’s Heated Behind-the-Scenes Clash

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat, who is signed to Most Valuable Promotions, locked horns with former Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Anthony Taylor on the main card of Misfits Boxing 23 this past weekend in Dubai.

Tension between the two was high before the fight, with Taylor offending Goyat by disparaging the latter’s nation and its lack of talented boxers.

Inside the squared circle, ‘Gangster’ had to answer, and he did. With effective footwork and head movement, he evaded Taylor’s vicious blows. After the first round, it was all Neeraj Goyat with his multi-punch combos doing most of the damage, and Taylor failing to land clean consistently.

After the sixth frame, Goyat, who had dictated the pace for the majority of the rounds and had a more consistent output, cruised to a unanimous decision victory (59-55, 58-56, 60-54).

BIG congratulations to Neeraj Goyat for his big W in Dubai. Amazing performance beating Anthony Taylor by Unanimous Decision 🔥 Representing MVP Internationally 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/XVf6zJy5B7 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

The backstage altercation between Anthony Taylor and Neeraj Goyat

After the loss, Anthony Taylor came to shake hands with Neeraj Goyat backstage in the medical room, and the Indian boxer refused by saying:

“The f**k are you talkin’ man? You do not even know about boxing, man.”

Taylor did not like the reply and tossed a bottle at the Indian boxer for refusing to shake hands and bury the hatchet. Before throwing the bottle, ‘Pretty Boy’ quipped: “Shut up, b**ch.”

Check out Anthony Taylor attacking Neeraj Goyat in the video below:

The two were quickly separated, and Taylor was led out of the room. But this occurrence infuriated ‘Gangster’ and his camp, who questioned how security allowed Taylor to enter the room.

After beating ‘Pretty Boy,’ Goyat took a dig at his American foe’s past comments, saying:

“This American guy underestimated me. I just want to say, do not underestimate Indians. I had said India is your father, so India is your father. Indians definitely do what they say.”

Check out Neeraj Goyat’s comments below: