Tony Ferguson Crowned MFB Middleweight Champion: MMA World From Ariel Helwani to Merab Dvalishvili Reacts

The pros have reacted to Tony Ferguson continuing his winning run at Misfits Mania. The former UFC interim 155-pound kingpin ended his five-year losing skid by stopping Nathaniel Bustamante, aka ‘Salt Papi’, earlier this year at Misfits Boxing 22 and securing the interim middleweight title.

This past weekend, in the co-main event of Misfits Boxing 23, Ferguson locked horns with Warren Spencer. From the opening frame of the bout, ‘El Cucuy‘ took charge, looked sharp, staying on the front foot and stunning Spencer time and time again with jabs and crisp combinations.

He also floored his opponent early in the fight and hunted for a finish, but ‘The Mechanic’ did not give up. In round 4, after dealing with some adversity, Ferguson came out strong in round 5 and left his opponent dazed and stumbling. However, Spencer got saved by the final bell.

Ferguson cruised to a unanimous decision victory after the final frame, and with it, he became the new undisputed Misfits middleweight champion. Pros react to Tony Ferguson winning again at Misfits Mania.

Pros react as Tony Ferguson secures back-to-back wins in the squared circle

The MMA Guru posted on X, lauding ‘El Cucuy.’

“UNC’S STILL GOT IT LETS GO TONY FERGUSON! #MisfitsMania Put him against Poirier or something next, maybe 7 figure Gibber? @AnEsonGib”

Merab Dvalishvili reacted:

“🔥”

Popular MMA page @DovySimuMMA on X posted:

“How it feels like to be a Tony Ferguson fan in 2025”

Ariel Helwani wrote:

“COMEBACK FIGHTER OF THE YEAR EL CUCUY! Love to see it”

Meanwhile, here is what Tony Ferguson said after his second win in 2025:

“I love being an athlete, and boxing is another chance for me to go out there and demonstrate to all you motherf**kers that it’s fun.”

