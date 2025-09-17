Watch: Nate Diaz Tries for a UFC World Title Against Benson Henderson

The UFC has made the full video of Benson Henderson’s lightweight title defense against Nate Diaz freely available, giving fans unrestricted access to one of the organization’s landmark bouts. Held on December 8, 2012, at KeyArena in Seattle, this was Henderson’s second defense of the undisputed UFC lightweight championship and marked Diaz’s first shot at a UFC title.

Watch: Benson Henderson vs. Nate Diaz

The fight aired live on Fox and is now part of the UFC’s “Road to the Lightweight Title” free-fights collection, allowing viewers to revisit the technical battle between two of the division’s best at no cost.

Benson Henderson entered the bout with a 17-2 professional record and an undefeated 5–0 mark in UFC competition. A former WEC lightweight champion, Henderson combined a background in Greco-Roman wrestling with a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under John Crouch. He had secured the UFC belt in April 2012 by submitting Frankie Edgar and defended it once before facing Diaz. Known for his measured pace and ability to mix striking with takedowns, Henderson was favored to control the distance and exploit his grappling edge.

Nate Diaz arrived with a 16-7 record and a candidacy built on ten post-fight bonuses, highlighting his entertaining style. Diaz first garnered attention as the Season 5 winner of The Ultimate Fighter, where he displayed high-volume boxing and submission creativity. Despite setbacks early in his UFC run, Diaz rebounded with three straight wins at 155 pounds, displaying improved cardio and a heavy-handed jab. His willingness to engage in stand-up exchanges and hunt for submissions in scrambles made him a formidable challenger.

From the opening bell, Henderson implemented leg kicks and feints to manage range, gradually establishing rhythm. Diaz pressed forward, mixing combinations and attempting to neutralize Henderson’s base through clinch work. In the second and third rounds, Henderson’s calf strikes began to slow Diaz’s forward movement, while multiple takedowns allowed Henderson to control the fight on the mat. Diaz showed toughness by defending submission attempts and firing up­kicks, but he could not consistently clear space to unleash his boxing arsenal.

As the bout reached the championship rounds, Henderson’s grappling superiority and effective striking accumulation earned him each frame. He landed takedowns in four of the five rounds and dictated the pace through half-guard control. Diaz remained active with elbow strikes from the bottom and sought joint locks, but Henderson avoided prolonged danger and maintained top positioning. After twenty-five minutes, the judges rendered a unanimous decision for Henderson, scoring the contest 50-43, 50-45, and 50-45 in his favor, cementing his status as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.