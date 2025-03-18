Watch: Mirko Cro Cop Takes Down 7-Foot-2 Giant By Shattering His Knee

Mirko Cro Cop and Hong Man Choi faced off in a bout that was as intriguing as it was bizarre. Mirko Cro Co, is a legendary Croatian fighter known for his kicks. While the towering Hong Man Choi stands at a staggering 7’2″. The world of MMA has seen its fair share of intriguing matchups.

Mirko Cro Cop vs. Hong Man Choi

Mirko Cro Cop had a storied career in both kickboxing and MMA. His name is synonymous with power. Cro Cop rose to fame in the PRIDE FC organization, where he became one of the most feared strikers in the sport using his devastating kicks.

On the other side of the ring was Hong Man Choi, a South Korean giant standing at an incredible 7 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 352 pounds. Choi was a formidable figure in both kickboxing and MMA, known for his size and strength. His background in ssireum, a traditional Korean wrestling style, made him a force to be reckoned with in the combat sports world.

The fight between these two fighters was nothing short of surreal. The size difference was staggering, with Mirko Cro Cop, at 6 feet 2 inches and 220 pounds, looking almost diminutive next to the towering Choi. Despite the odds, Cro Cop managed to secure a knockout victory, attacking the knees and legs of Choi. Giant in front of you, chop down the legs. It worked flawlessly. He collapsed in pain after Cro Cop landed a low left kick on his knee, which forced the referee to stop the bout at 6:32 in the first round.

The bout was part of the Fields Dynamite!! event on December 31, 2008, a night that capped off a challenging year for Cro Cop, who was determined to end it on a high note. In his prior bout, he fought to a No Contest against Alistair Overeem. Prior to that in 2007, Cro Cop lost two matches in the UFC. While he seemed to be ageing out of his prime, this was a vital win for his career at the time.