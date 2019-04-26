Watch: Jacare’s Top 5 UFC Finishes Heading Into Ft. Lauderdale

Longtime UFC contender Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza is looking for a title shot if he can get past Jack Hermansson in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 from the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

It’s a short-notice fight for Souza, and also an incredibly dangerous one. He was originally set to face No. 1 contender Yoel Romero, but accepted the rising ‘Joker’ on short notice. A loss would be devastating of course, but a big win could finally propel the Brazilian legend to the one fight that’s eluded him over his illustrious career.

Souza holds a UFC record of 9-3 and an overall record of 26-6. Although he’s split his last four fights in the Octagon, he has fought the best and the brightest. He’s also racked up some vicious finishes in the promotion, including his latest win over former champion Chris Weidman. Another one in Ft. Lauderdale could finally get the 39-year-old great his biggest fight.

Watch Jacare’s Top 5 UFC finishes heading into his pivotal match-up with Hermansson tomorrow night courtesy of the UFC right here: