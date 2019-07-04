Watch: Intense UFC 239 Media Day Staredowns

Earlier today (Thurs. July 4, 2019) the UFC 239 Media Day staredowns took place in Las Vegas.
The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down this weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos. Co-headlining the card is a women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm.
Also, welterweights Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal clash in a highly-anticipated bout. Things got intense between several pairs of fighters during staredowns. Check them out here:
UFC 239 Card
Main Card:
- Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm
- Welterweight: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren
- Light heavyweight: Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz
- Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa
Preliminary Card:
- Featherweight: Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen
- Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez
- Women’s strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos
- Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Yadong Song
Early Prelims:
- Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman
- Welterweight: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre
- Women’s bantamweight: Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad
LowKickMMA will be providing live coverage of the UFC 239 PPV this weekend. Make sure to keep it locked for all the latest coverage surrounding the Las Vegas event.
What did you think about the UFC 239 media day staredowns?