Watch: Intense UFC 239 Media Day Staredowns

Earlier today (Thurs. July 4, 2019) the UFC 239 Media Day staredowns took place in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down this weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos. Co-headlining the card is a women’s bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm.

Also, welterweights Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal clash in a highly-anticipated bout. Things got intense between several pairs of fighters during staredowns. Check them out here:

UFC 239 Card

Main Card:

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm

Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren

Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz

Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen

Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen

Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez

Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos

Early Prelims:

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre

