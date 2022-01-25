UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has accomplished a great deal inside the Octagon, but he probably never thought he would meet someone who agreed to get punched by him in the groin.

Everything changed when he was asked to be a part of the upcoming Jackass Forever film.

The cast invited Ngannou to participate in a stunt featuring Ehren McGhehey. What makes matter worse is it wasn’t the only time he was punched, and the stunt took several takes to get just right for the film.

During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Ngannou revealed what it was like to punch someone in the balls voluntarily.

“It was so weird. I was kinda nervous,” Ngannou said. “Like, ‘Man, what can happen?’ And the worst thing is you have to do it multiple times. Because, first I was nervous, then I was afraid to go full force. And they’re like, ‘No, you have to. This is how we do it. You have to go full force.’ And sometimes the guy would be moving, and you would not hit it—like hit it on the side. And they’re like, ‘No, you rest and you come back.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, this guy will die.’.”

Check Out The Francis Ngannou-Jackass Segment

Ngannou most recently defended his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He’s in an ongoing contract dispute with the UFC but could potentially compete again later this year.

Ngannou is known for his trademark power, as the Jackass cast got to see firsthand in the most brutal way possible. Ngannou has been involved in other stunts involving body kicks, and also recently challenged a YouTuber to repeatedly punch him in the core with little to no reaction.

The film is scheduled to debut in theaters across the country on February 4.

Will you watch Francis Ngannou in Jackass 4?

