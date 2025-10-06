Watch: Drunk Muay Thai Champion Pinned in Shop Fight Caught on Camera

A video circulating online shows former Muay Thai boxing world champion Amnat Ruenroeng in a physical confrontation with a young man inside a convenience store. The footage captures the sequence of events that led to the altercation and subsequent public reaction.

Former Muay Thai Boxing Champion Involved in Convenience Store Altercation

According to the clip, Amnat entered the store appearing to be under the influence of alcohol. Eyewitnesses in the video can be heard urging him to calm down as he began an argument with the young man. Despite the latter’s efforts to defuse the situation, the tension escalated when Amnat pushed the man in the chest. The younger man responded with a punch to Amnat’s face, initiating a brief exchange of blows.

During the struggle, Amnat lost his footing and fell to the floor. The young man then kicked Amnat in the face and pinned him down until he ceased resisting. Once the altercation ended, the young man assisted Amnat to his feet and left the store, while Amnat continued to shout outside.

Later, the young man posted his own video statement. He said that he did not seek confrontation and only acted in self-defence when faced with an aggressive individual. He explained that Amnat’s state of intoxication had frightened other patrons and left him no choice but to intervene. He apologized for the violence but asked viewers to watch the complete recording before passing judgment.

Amnat Ruenroeng, aged 43, retired from professional combat sports in 2022. His career highlights include a bronze medal at the 2007 AIBA World Championships, a bronze at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, and two gold medals at the Southeast Asian Games. He represented Thailand at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and secured the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight world title in 2014.

Local authorities have not announced any charges against Amnat or the young man as of this writing. Police statements indicate that they are reviewing the video evidence and interviewing witnesses before deciding whether to press charges. No statements regarding possible legal actions have been issued by Amnat’s representatives.