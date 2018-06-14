Watch: Derrick Lewis Threatens Francis Ngannou’s Punching Power Record

Late last fall top UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou set the world record for punching power at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Heading into their awaited slugfest at July 7’s UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, however, ‘The Black Beast’ is giving ‘The Predator’ a run for the money to become the hardest-punching human being on record.

During an appearance on UFC Tonight last night, Lewis tested his punching power up against all previous hitters on their machine, and while the numbers used to quantify Ngannou’s power were a bit different, Lewis did set the record for every fighter that has hit the machine on UFC Tonight thus far.

Does that mean he truly does hit harder than the frightening Ngannou? We’ll have to tune in and see on July 7. For now, watch Lewis’ massive punch here: