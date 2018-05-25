Watch: Conor McGregor Buys Lavish New Vacation Home

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor may be out of action as he awaits a June 14 court date on assault charges, but he’s still living it up in Europe.

The ultra-popular, ultra-polarizing MMA star recently purchased a $1.5 million custom villa in Spain, no doubt a byproduct of his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last year. Although the Irishman lost via 10th-round TKO, he also banked a rumored $100 million when it was all said and done.

That allows you to buy things like the brand-new villa, which includes luxuries such as a gym, a spa, and even a LED-lit driveway. He may not be fighting – and his return is anything but uncertain as he deals with his arrest and his contract dispute with the UFC – but McGregor is no doubt living the high life.

Check out his all-new villa courtesy of NESN right here: