With his shot at redemption against current Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev approaching at UFC 329, the UFC has released Alex Pereira’s stunning UFC 300 main event head kick knockout over Jamahal Hill for free on their official YouTube channel.

Pereira is widely regarded as one of the most electrifying champions in modern UFC history. He entered the promotion as a feared Middleweight striker, having already secured a knockout win over Hall of Famer Israel Adesanya during their kickboxing careers. In just four fights, he captured the UFC Middleweight title. By his seventh, he had also claimed the Light Heavyweight belt, making him one of the fastest two-division champions in the sport’s history.

Along the way, Pereira earned a reputation as a fan favorite due to his striking power, stoic demeanor, and warrior spirit. His meteoric rise has become the stuff of MMA legend. Now, as anticipation builds for his title rematch at UFC 329, the UFC is giving fans a chance to relive one of his most iconic finishes on Youtube. A reminder of why “Poatan” is must-watch every time he steps into the Octagon.

Before the Rematch, Revisit the Rise of alex as Champion

Fans should make it a priority to watch the UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill before UFC 320. This fight was more than just a title bout; it was a defining moment in UFC history. UFC 300 was a milestone event that delivered on every level, and Pereira’s head kick knockout victory in the main event capped off the night with one of the most memorable finishes the sport has ever seen.

The performance cemented Pereira’s legacy as a two-division champion and showed why he is one of the most dangerous strikers in mixed martial arts. Watching this rerun gives fans a deeper appreciation for what is at stake as he prepares for his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev. More than a highlight reel, it is a reminder of the skill, power, and presence Pereira brings to the Octagon. As UFC 320 approaches, the line between glory and heartbreak remains razor thin.