Wang Cong Delivers Dominant Performance Against Bruna Brasil – UFC 312 Highlights

Wang Cong climbed back into the win column with an impressive performance against Brazilian scrapper Bruna Brasil at UFC 312 on Saturday night.

The story of the opening round was the punishing kicks of Bruna Brasil that left Wang’s lead leg battered and bruised at the end of the first five minutes. Despite that, it was pretty much all Wang in the second round who practically chased down the Brazilian and laid it on her with an assortment of shots to the head and body.

Going into the third round, Wang has grown to a massive -2800 favorite according to the live odds.

Wang continued to dominate things in the third round, controlling the Octagon and stifling Brasil’s offense every step of the way. With the clock winding down, Brasil threw a hail mary spinning back fist, but that only allowed Wang to secure a late-round takedown and right out the remainder of the fight on the canvas.

Official Result: Wang Cong def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Check out highlights from Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil at UFC 312: