Wanderlei Silva Sets the Record Straight After Vicious Brawl Knockout

Wanderlei Silva provided an update on his condition after being brutally knocked out during a wild post-fight brawl.

The UFC legend made his boxing debut on Saturday at Spaten Fight Night 2 in São Paulo. What was scheduled to be a simple exhibition bout against former WBA and WBO world champion Acelino ‘Popo’ Freitas descended into utter chaos moments after Silva was disqualified for an intentional headbutt.

During the scuffle, both teams rushed into the ring and began throwing punches, one of which connected cleanly on Silva’s chin, sending him crashing to the canvas.

Former UFC fighter Wanderlei Silva just got knocked out COLD in an all-out brawl 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FyYba7QeEJ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 28, 2025

“Everyone saw the footage. Popo’s team invaded the ring after the result. They came at us, gave us the finger, and cursed us, as they had been doing all week,” Silva said in a video in Instagram just hours after the fight. “I never attacked anyone; I was there separating them, and suddenly, I was punched in the back of the head, then punched in the eye again, and I was cowardly attacked. As you can see, my eye is still bleeding, and I have a terrible headache. I thought it was a very sad act.”

As it turns out, it was Freitas’ son, Rafael, who KO’d Silva during the fracas.

“That’s it, folks. I just arrived in Curitiba. Look how my eye [is]. I am very well accompanied with my doctor [my wife],” Silva said. “Honestly, I was well taken care of by the event. They took me to the hospital yesterday and I had some tests done. But since I have a really bad headache, I will do more tests here in Curitiba to be able to figure out what happened to me and if I had any more serious head injuries. “I will also see an ophthalmologist because I am not able to open my eye and this was the damage caused yesterday. This week I will do the exams and bring more news. Thank you for rooting for me and for all of the messages.”

Rafael Freitas issues an apology to Wanderlei Silva

Rafael Freitas later apologized for his role in the brawl, stating that he was in a state of “self-defense” and was simply trying to protect his family.

“When I realized it, that widespread confusion began, started by the Wanderlei team, his son, coach Andre Dida, and Werdum. When I saw them all assaulting my father and my brothers, I went into self-defense. In the heat of that moment, I just thought about defending myself and defending my family,” Rafael said. “I want to apologize to Wanderlei and his whole family for everything he’s done for his sport as well. And to say it wasn’t my intention”