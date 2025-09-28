UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva Knocked Out in Crazy Post-Fight Brawl

Ex-UFC star Wanderlei Silva was brutally knocked out in the boxing ring on Saturday, but the KO blow came long after the bell.

Trading in his 4oz gloves for eight-ouncers, ‘The Axe Murderer’ made his ‘sweet science’ debut against former WBO and WBA world champion Acelino Freitas during the Spaten Fight Night 2 headliner in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It didn’t take long for the exhibition bout to spiral out of control after Silva began committing a slew of fouls.

After being deducted one point for refusing to separate when instructed by the referee, Silva was disqualified shortly after for delivering a blatant headbutt to his opponent.

Wanderlei Silva KO’d During Wild Free-For-All

The incident resulted in an all-out brawl between the two teams. As both sides packed the ring, Silva moved into the crowd before getting hit in the back of the head. Moments later, the Hall of Famer ate a right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Check out a click of the chaos below:

Former UFC fighter Wanderlei Silva just got knocked out COLD in an all-out brawl 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FyYba7QeEJ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 28, 2025

This angle of Wanderlei Silva getting knocked out in a post-fight brawl



Oh my goodness… pic.twitter.com/0ZEAXt05qM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 28, 2025



Silva’s unconscious body was dragged away while the brawl continued for minutes. Eventually, a bloodied and battered Silva was escorted out of the ring.