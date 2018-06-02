Walt Harris Pummels Daniel Spitz Late In Round Two

Daniel Spitz was no match for Walt Harris.

Heavyweight action took place on the main card of UFC Utica earlier tonight (June 1). Harris and Spitz threw down in Utica, New York. In the end, Spitz looked as if he didn’t belong in the same Octagon as Harris.

Spitz opened up with a leg kick. Harris landed an front kick. He then landed a right hand followed by a left. A hard body kick found the target for Harris.

Harris landed a straight right hand early in the second stanza. Spitz went for a takedown and ate a knee to the body for his efforts. Spitz was rocked by an overhand left and Harris landed a barrage of punches before the fight was stopped near the end of the second round.

Final Result: Walt Harris def. Daniel Spitz via TKO (punches) – R2, 4:59