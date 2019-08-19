Waitress Claims Everyone Is Protecting ‘Celebrity’ Jon Jones In Police Interview (Video)

Spread the word!













Jon Jones has had trouble with the law in the past, and as of late, he was involved in an incident with a strip club waitress.

The champion allegedly put her in a chokehold and slapped her vagina. In a police video released by KRQE, the accuser emotionally told officers that she initially was hesitant to report the incident because of Jones’ celebrity status. Check it out below.

Police Video: Hear from the woman accusing Jon ‘Bones’ Jones of battery https://t.co/OEuDB6soc6 #abq #albuquerque — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) August 18, 2019

“This whole situation is so complicated. I don’t even know what to say,” the woman told police. “This person gets away with f**king everything.”

What exactly happened that night is still unknown but here is what she said on the police video of the situation.

“Jon like put his arm around here or something, pretty tight, and I was like, oh you’re going to put me in a chokehold,” the woman explained. “I got out of the thing, and as soon as I did that, he just like picked me up and you know, flipped me over whatever, and just started roughhousing with me. The issue is that when he put me back down over by the bar, he like smacked my p***y.

“At one point he had me sit on his lap and stuff, and then he pulled me on his lap. When I was sitting on his lap, he started kissing on my neck and all this s**t and they’re not supposed to do that.”

As the video goes on the police officer and the alleged victim talk about whether or not she will press charges because Jones is considered ‘untouchable’.

“So, you don’t know if you, as of right now, if you want to press charges or not because you feel like he’s quote, unquote ‘untouchable,’” an officer asked the woman.

“It’s f**king Jon Jones, what am I supposed to say about that,” she replied.

“A crime is a crime regardless. Doesn’t give him the right just because he’s a celebrity,” the officer told the alleged victim.

What do you make of this conversation and video about Jon Jones’ accuser?