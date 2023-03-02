Alexander Volkanovski breaks down Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso: “Valentina’s my girl. She’s the GOAT, mate.”

UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski is confident that Valentina Shevchenko can get a victory over Alexa Grasso at UFC 285. The flyweight throne will be on the line for the co-main event of the evening.

Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski has a few notes, though, that he believes would help ‘Bullet‘ Shevchenko. Volkanovski is highly familiar with the Kyrgyzstan-born fighters game as the two trained alongside one another at the Tiger Muay Thai gym in Thailand.

Alexander Volkanovski and his UFC 285 notes for Valentina Shevchenko

On his own YouTube channel, Volkanosvki explained:

“Valentina’s my girl. She’s the GOAT, mate. She’s good. I used to train with her a while ago back in Thailand, and I was telling everyone back then, ‘Watch this girl, ’cause she’s gonna go heaps far.’ We knew how good of a striker she was, and I knew her Muay Thai clinches, and I knew her grappling and wrestling wasn’t too bad as well.

Regarding some adversity in her previous match, Australia’s Volkanosvki is confident she’s patched the issues. He added:

“Her last fight, she had to go through some adversity with the grappling. But I guarantee you Pavel (Fedotov), her coach, has worked on that. I don’t think Alexa has much for her. Obviously, I’m always gonna be bias, but I don’t think it’s bias because I know her. She’s legit. She’s the champ.”

Volkanosvki is hoping to see more aggression from Valentina Shevchenko, he continued:

“She’s more of a counter-fighter… She’s the type of fighter, because she’s so good and got such a good eye, I feel like she can probably do a little more offensively. Like, I feel like she could make the first move more. She’s usually a counter-fighter. She’s really good at it and it’s been working.”

Lastly, on UFC 285’s Valentina Shevchenko, Volkanovski concluded:

“But, I feel she’s in a position where she can definitely dictate the fight wherever it goes, whether she wants to initiate the first combos or initiate the first action. I feel like she’s so good that she can do that.”

See the entire breakdown below: