Valentina Shevchenko on Erin Blanchfield: “I think for the title fight, she’s still green.”

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t think Erin Blanchfield is ready for a title shot.

During an interview on The MMA Hour, Shevchenko spoke about the young contender. The “Bullet” doesn’t believe the 23-year-old is ready for a big title fight.

“Yeah, I heard Erin [Blanchfield]..talk about [a] title fight right away, right next but I think for the title fight, she’s still green.”

Blanchfield is confident she can beat Shevchenko. She’s been vocal about how she believes her jiu-jitsu is better than the long-time champion. After her recent submission win against Jéssica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69, Blanchfield called for a fight against the winner of Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso at UFC 285.

Valentina Shevchenko Disputes Erin Blanchfield’s Claims

The 125-pound women’s champion responded to Blanchfield by saying the young fighter doesn’t have enough experience to back up her confidence.

“It’s so funny to see these young fighters talk this confidently and it’s happened before and it’s happening right now,” Shevchenko said. “It will take time before she kind of grows up a little bit but for now, still barking and jumping around.”

Shevchenko is scheduled to defend her UFC flyweight title against Grasso this weekend at UFC 285. It’ll be her seventh defense since winning the title in December 2018.