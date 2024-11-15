Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg – Odds and Match Preview

A light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Carlos Ulberg is set to take place at UFC Macau on November 23, 2024. This matchup pits two top-10-ranked fighters against each other in what promises to be an explosive contest.

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Carlos Ulberg

Switzerland’s Volkan Oezdemir is currently ranked 6th in the division and is known for his knockout power. He’s a former title challenger who has recently found his form again, winning his last two fights impressively. Oezdemir’s background is primarily in kickboxing, which translates to his hard-hitting style in MMA. With another win, there are many options ahead of him, just as you have many options when it comes to the best crypto betting sites that you can see here.

He’s looking to continue his winning streak and potentially work his way back into title contention With two first-round finishes, he is looking for a continuous climb. Most recently, he knocked out Johnny Walker and submitted Bogdan Guskov.

On the other side, a rising star from New Zealand Carlos Ulberg, ranked 10th, with a professional kickboxing background. Training out of the renowned City Kickboxing gym alongside champions like Israel Adesanya, Ulberg has shown tremendous potential in the UFC. He’s currently on a six-fight win streak, with five of those victories coming by way of finish.

Interestingly, Carlos Ulberg is a part-time model and was offered a role on the TV series The Bachelor. Most recently, he only needed twelve seconds to knock out Alonzo Menifield. Prior to that, he stopped Jung Da-un, Ihor Potieria, Nicolae Negumereanu, and Tafon Nchukwi all by way of KO/TKO or submission in the UFC.

A win for Oezdemir could solidify his position in the top 5 and put him back in the title conversation. For Carlos Ulberg, a victory over a seasoned veteran like Oezdemir would be a significant step up.

Ulberg opened as the favorite with odds of -205, meaning you would need to bet $205 to win $100 on him. These odds have since shortened, with some bookmakers now offering him at -255. This shift indicates that more money has been placed on Ulberg, causing oddsmakers to adjust their lines to balance their books.

On the other hand, Volkan Oezdemir started as the underdog with odds of +175, which means a $100 bet would return $175 in profit if he wins. His odds have also moved, with some bookmakers now offering +215. This movement suggests that while Oezdemir is still the underdog, the betting market sees him as having a slightly better chance than initially thought.

Both men are primarily strikers, but they bring different attributes to the table. Oezdemir has the edge in experience and power, while Ulberg possesses superior youth and momentum.

The odds imply that Ulberg has about a 70% chance of winning the fight, while Oezdemir’s chances are around 30%. These probabilities are based on the betting market’s perception and don’t necessarily reflect the actuality.