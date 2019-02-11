Volkan Oezdemir Thinks Jon Jones Needs To Finish Anthony Smith At UFC 235

Volkan Oezdemir thinks Jon Jones will need to finish Anthony Smith quickly when they fight at UFC 235.

“No Time” is a former 205-pound title challenger who has shared the Octagon with “Lionheart”. Smith earned his title opportunity by submitting Oezdemir in October. Speaking to John Hyon Ko of The Body Lock, the Swiss knockout artist explained why he thinks “Bones” needs to pick up a quick finish over Smith in Las Vegas:

“I think I’m still going to have to go with Jones but Anthony Smith is a surprising fighter. He’s durable and I think that’s one of his weapons — a way he’s going to upset everybody with Jon Jones.

“He’s still there, he has tons of experience, a lot of long fights, and a lot of success and knockouts in the later rounds. Somebody you need to finish really quick and that’s something Jon Jones will have to do.”



After three-straight wins, Smith will get his shot at becoming the first man to defeat Jones in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Their light heavyweight title bout will headline UFC 235 on March 2, 2019 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.