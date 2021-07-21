The upcoming boxing matchup between former UFC world champion Vitor Belfort and hall of fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya is now slated to be a professional boxing match after it was originally scheduled to be an exhibition and not count towards their boxing records.

Belfort and De La Hoya will square off on September 11th in Los Angeles, and the California State Athletic Commission will regulate the bout and make it an official contest. It was originally planned to be promoted as an exhibition by Triller Fight Club.

The fight itself will be scheduled for eight, two-minute rounds at 180 pounds. Official paperwork for the bout hasn’t been completed just yet, but that is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

“[De La Hoya] is the one who said, ‘I’m in the best shape of my life, f*ck this exhibition B.S. I’m going for real,’” Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh told ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. “None of this ballroom dancing boxing has had to endure. Both of them are in incredible shape.”

After 15 years since his last boxing match, Belfort will return to the ring for the latest chapter of his legendary combat sports career. After briefly being on the ONE Championship roster but ultimately being unable to get a fight, Belfort opted to make the transition from MMA to Boxing at this point of his athletic tenure.

De La Hoya retired from the sport of boxing in 2008, after losing to Manny Pacquiao. He has since talked about a comeback to the ring at 48 years old and will get his chance against an athletic freak in Belfort.

The fight will be the latest chapter in Boxing vs. MMA. Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will face Jake Paul next month, and a fight between Logan Paul and Anderson Silva is reportedly being discussed for later this year.

