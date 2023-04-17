Vitor Belfort is once again calling out Jake and Logan Paul.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion scored his second-straight win inside the squared circle on April 1, besting former Strikeforce middleweight titleholder Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza via unanimous decision. Appearing at the Gamebred Boxing 4 post-fight press event, ‘The Phenom’ noted that it should have been him and not Anthony Pettis competing against boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of the evening.

“I should’ve fought Roy Jones Jr. in the main event, not Pettis. It was supposed to be two legendary guys, but they put Pettis there,” Belfort complained. “Now I have an offer for Gamebred. Let’s go to Florida. I was hoping to face Roy, but Pettis won. So let’s make that fight in Florida. Me and Pettis. No excuses” (h/t Bloddy Elbow)

If he can’t get Pettis inside the squared circle, Vitor Belfort has another name in mind.

“If not Pettis, bring on Jake Paul,” Belfort continued. “He’s coming off a loss, I’ll take him. I can fight Jake Paul and become his dad.”

It’s not the first time that Belfort has taken aim at the social media sensations. In 2021, ‘The Phenom’ called out the brothers, specifically Jake Paul when ‘The Problem Child’ was just three fights into his professional boxing career.

‘I promise I won’t hurt you’



Vitor Belfort calls out Logan Paul, aims spot on Nate Diaz card pic.twitter.com/G99WIuIG1W — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 17, 2023

Vitor Belfort Takes Aim at Logan Paul

With Jake Paul now scheduled to scrap with former UFC standout Nate Diaz this summer, Vitor Belfort is once again looking in a different direction for his next appearance in the ring. ‘The Phenom’ has now locked on older brother Logan Paul, calling out the WWE Superstar on Instagram in a now-deleted post initially translated by Ag Fight.

“Dana White, tell your boy to man up and fight me,” Belfort posted. “Let’s do the co-main event for the fight between Nate Diaz and your brother Jake. The winner of that fight takes the winner of our fight. Go get ready and fight me. I promise I won’t hurt you.”

Logan Paul is nearly two years removed from his last appearance inside a boxing ring, having gone eight rounds with undefeated pugilist Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in June 2021. Since then, Paul has found success in the world of sports entertainment, signing with the WWE in 2022. Paul completed his first year with the promotion at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month. He re-signed with the company shortly after, making a fight with Vitor Belfort unlikely at this time.