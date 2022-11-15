Vitor Belfort out, Hasim Rahman Jr. to face Shannon Briggs or Greg Hardy

The boxing fight between Vitor Belfort and Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled. The MMA legend Belfort tested positive for COVID and is not allowed to compete.

Boxing Scene first reported:

“Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort has fallen ill and is no longer able to proceed with a planned showdown against Las Vegas’ Rahman Jr.”

When the news broke, Rahman Jr. said on Twitter:

“Prayers up for [Vitor Belfort] get well soon Champ. Inshallah I’ll take care of business Saturday and we can make it happen ‘23. @DAZNBoxing @MisfitsBoxing … Y’all gonna LOVE this new opponent. Misfits Series 003 DONT BLINK!”

Vitor Belfort’s replacement?

Action has quickly been executed to find a replacement for the Brazilian Vitor Belfort in this boxing bout. Boxing Scene reported that Hasim Rahman Jr. will be facing either Shannon Briggs or Greg Hardy.

Briggs is a former boxing heavyweight lineal champion. He last fought professionally in 2016. At one point he held the WBA boxing heavyweight championship.

Greg Hardy was a former NFL player who made waves in the UFC’s heavyweight division. As an MMA fighter, Hardy earned a record of 7-5 professionally. At the end of his UFC contract, he was not re-signed. As a free agent, he participated in a boxing match earlier in 2022 winning by TKO. Additionally, he signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Hasim Rahman Jr. fought earlier this year for the WBC heavyweight title, this was his first professional loss as a boxer.

At the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, Hasim Rahman Jr. needs a replacement for Vitor Belfort. This fight event is booked for this weekend on November 19.