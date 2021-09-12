Vitor Belfort has opened as a betting favorite over Jake Paul.

Belfort enjoyed a first-round TKO win over Evander Holyfield in their Triller Fight Club headliner on Saturday night. Following the victory, Belfort called out Paul for a boxing match with Triller offering a $30 million winner take all matchup.

Paul hasn’t responded to the callout as of yet, but oddsmakers have.

As per SportsBetting.ag, Belfort has opened as a -180 favorite in a potential matchup with Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer, meanwhile, is a +150 underdog.

This essentially means one would have to bet $180 to make a $100 profit on Belfort winning while a $100 bet on a Paul win would net $150 in profit.

All in all, this shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

While Belfort is 44 years of age, he is a much bigger and more aggressive opponent that Paul’s recent opponent in former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Additionally, with the seeming lack of drug testing, Belfort is a much different fighter compared to the one who lost his last few fights in the UFC.

It will be interesting to see if Paul accepts the challenge or decides to ignore it in favor of a fight with Tommy Fury.

Who do you have winning in a Paul vs. Belfort boxing match?