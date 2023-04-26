Amid calls for Jake Paul to box YouTuber and musician, KSI, Nate Diaz has been offered a fight with former UFC light heavyweight champion and heavyweight tournament victor, Vitor Belfort – with the Brazilian labelling the former a “real fighter”.

Diaz, an alum of the UFC, is currently wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued earlier this week, with the Stockton native facing a charge of second-degree battery.

Involved in a street fight on Bourbon Street in New Orleans following a Misfits boxing event over the weekend, footage emerged of Diaz kneeing TikTok influencer, Rodney Petersen in the body during a clinch exchange, before choking him unconscious with a front choke, and dropping him on the concrete pavement, allegedly causing a grisly laceration on Petersen’s head.

Casting doubt on his own scheduled August boxing match against Ohio native, Paul, Diaz urged the 6-1 puncher to fight the above-mentioned, KSi – claiming he would himself search for a “real fighter” for his long-awaited professional boxing debut.

Vitor Belfort offers to box Nate Diaz in August in Miami, Florida

And it appears the former UFC lightweight title challenger may have a willing dance partner in the form of Brazilian veteran, Belfort, who offered to share the squared circle with him in August.

“@NateDiaz209 you are a real fighter, I don’t know why u giving him (Jake Paul) the pleasure to fight you,” Vitor Belfort tweeted. “I would love to boxe (sic) you. Legend vs. Legend, from different generation. @ufc but with the best boxing skills in the game. Let’s boxe (sic) in Miami August? @Vaynersports let’s make this happen.”

Making his return to professional boxing at the beginning of this month, Vitor Belfort rematched former UFC opponent and compatriot, Jacare Souza in Milwaukee, landing a unanimous decision victory over the former Strikeforce champion. Back in September 2021, Belfort handed veteran former world champion, Evander Holyfield with a brutal first round knockout in the pair’s exhibition boxing clash.