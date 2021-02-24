PRIDE FC veteran Zuluzinho fell to his tenth career defeat in Russia on Monday.

The 42-year-old faced off against Yusup Shuae who entered the bout unbeaten, with a record of 5-0-1.

Zuluzinho weighed just under 400lbs for the bout but that didn’t stop him from getting off to a good start.

The Brazilian landed big early and was able to drop Shuae.

The referee stepped in to separate the fights. Zuluzinho began to wildly celebrate before it was made clear he had not won the fight and the referee had only stepped in to call an end to the round.

Zuluzinho ultimately went on to drop to a majority decision defeat.

Zuluzinho drops Shuaev at the bell and thinks the fight is over. Amazing pic.twitter.com/OQNhdIVdGZ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 23, 2021

Prior to this bout Zuluzinho was riding an impressive three-fight win streak under the Megdan Fighting banner.

The former Pride fighter scored first round knockout wins against Aleksandar Aleksic, Marko Djordevi and Aleksandar Aleksic.

Zuluzinho started his career with seven straight wins before stepping up to elite level competition.

He would then lose three consecutive fights against Fedor Emelianenko, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira and legendary boxer Butterbean.

The Brazilian would go on to have mixed results in his future fights before walking away from the sport in 2010.

Eight years later he returned to fighting and lost against Edvaldo de Oliveira but that didn’t deter the veteran who has won three of the five fights he’s had since coming back.

Do you want to see Zuluzinho continue fighting?