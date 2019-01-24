Video: Yoel Romero Slays Reality TV Obstacle Course

UFC middleweight Yoel Romero is reportedly headed for a huge fight against rising star Paulo Costa.

But before that rumored bout goes down, the “Soldier of God” is competing in a different walk of life. According to MMA Fighting, Romero is a contestant on reality TV show Exathlon. The show features athletes of many different kinds competing in a series of physically-based obstacle courses. The new season recently debuted on this Monday night on the Telemundo network.

Romero will participate in weekly challenges for potentially three of four months until he is crowned the winner of the show or is eliminated. He isn’t the first UFC fighter to compete on the show, as welterweight Jorge Masvidal competed on the last season of Exathlon.

From the looks of things, Romero is doing quite well on the show in the early going. He posted two videos of him destroying the early rounds on his Instagram this week. They can be seen below: