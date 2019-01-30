Video: Watch Darren Till & Jorge Masvidal’s First Faceoff

Top UFC welterweights Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal will lock horns in the main event of March 16’s UFC on ESPN+ 5 from the O2 Arena in London, England.

For Liverpool’s Till, it’s a must-win bout after a badly failed title shot against champion Tyron Woodley in his last performance. The fan favorite skyrocketed to title contention with wins over Donald Cerrone and Stephen Thompson. But it all came crashing down when Woodley sent the youngster packing with a brutal display of jiu-jitsu skills.

Masvidal also needs a big win soon. He has been out of action since losing a decision to Thompson way back at 2017’s UFC 217. He’s lost two straight fights.

That makes UFC London’s main event one with some extremely high stakes attached for both fighters. The headliners met face to face at today’s UFC London pre-fight presser. Watch their first staredown via ESPN here: