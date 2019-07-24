Video: Watch Angry Bagel Boss Guy Train With Chris Weidman, Al Iaquinta

Spread the word!













Chris Morgan went viral recently when he lost his mind at a Bagel Boss in New York before getting beaten up. He is now training with UFC stars Chris Weidman and Al Iaquinta to help him prepare for potential celebrity fights.

His target seems to be celebrity YouTuber Logan Paul, who took part in a blue-collar boxing match with fellow YouTuber KSI last year. While this might seem like a publicity stunt, Morgan has reportedly signed a deal with boxing promoter Damon Feldman. He is even expected to fight September 7 in Atlantic City against an opponent yet to be named.

Though it’s a boxing match, it wouldn’t hurt to get some experience from UFC stars, and that’s what Morgan did. He visted Law MMA in New York and got some pointers from Iaquinta, even sparring with him later on. Weidman was also present but seemed to be recording more than training with Morgan, at least from the footage available.

You can watch the video below:

As crazy as it sounds, would you watch the angry Bagel Boss guy fight in a boxing match?