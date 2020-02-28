VIDEO: Watch The UFC Norfolk Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live

Spread the word!













The UFC visit Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday and will crown a new flyweight champion. Long-time flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez will get his third crack at UFC gold when he faces Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event.

In the co-main event top featherweight prospect Felicia Spencer returns to the octagon after suffering her first career loss. Last time out the dangerous Canadian fell to defeat against all-time great Cris ‘Cyborg’ in her final UFC bout.

Main Card

UFC flyweight championship: Joseph Benavidez (124.5) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (127.5) *Figueiredo missed weight by 2.5lbs

Women’s featherweight: Felicia Spencer (145) vs. Zarah Fairn (146)

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (204.5)

Women’s featherweight: Megan Anderson (145) vs. Norma Dumont (146)

Featherweight: Grant Dawson (149.5) vs. Darrick Minner (145.5) *Dawson missed weight by 3.5lbs

Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Luis Pena (154.5)

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips (135.5) vs. Gabriel Silva (135.5)

Middleweight: Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Tom Breese (185)

Heavyweight: Serghei Spivac (234) vs. Marcin Tybura (246)

Lightweight bout: TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Jordan Griffin (145)

Featherweight: Spike Carlyle (145.5) vs. Aalon Cruz (145.5

The UFC Norfolk ceremonial weigh-ins go down today.