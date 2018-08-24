Video: UFC Lincoln Weigh-Ins Provide Added Intrigue To Solid Card

LINCOLN, Neb. – The UFC Lincoln weigh-ins are in the books. And although all fighters made weight, the faceoffs immediately following the weigh-ins definitely provided some added intrigue to an already solid night of fights.

The face-offs started out relatively mundane. That is until Joanne Calderwood and Kalindra Faria stood eye to eye. Neither women wanted to give an inch as they gazed straight through each other’s eyes. Calderwood would turn her head slightly to the left as if to say, you can go now. Faria turned forward for her media queue, a perfect time to show of her UFC tattoo on her left bicep. All the while Calderwood staring a hole through the Brazilian. This fight just got much more interesting.

The middle portion of the weigh-ins flew by without incident until John Moraga and Deiveson Figueiredo took center stage. Mick Maynard instantly thrust his arm between these two flyweights as they immediately had words for each other. The matchmaker tried to direct the fighter’s attention straight ahead. However, both fighters would exchange profanity at one another. UFC Staff regained control of the situation but not before Moraga stuck his middle finger out at Deiveson. If you weren’t looking forward to this fight before you outta be now.

The weigh-ins continued on smoothly until the co-main event fight between Michael Johnson and Andre Fili. The fighters met head first and rested their foreheads on one another. Fili had his hands raised high above Johnson’s head. As if to say, I will own you. The fighters eventually turned forward for their photo opp.

The main event between Justin Gaethje and James Vick is sure to be a barnburner. The trash talk from Vick has been hilarious at times. That being said their faceoff felt flat.

Watch the full UFC Lincoln Face Off video here: