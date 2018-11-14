Video: Tito Ortiz Heckles Chuck Liddell During Open Workout

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell was working out for the media this week ahead of his trilogy fight with Tito Ortiz.

Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 is just a week-and-a-half away and Ortiz has already started the mental warfare. During Liddell’s open workout for the media, Ortiz could be heard critiquing “The Iceman’s” form.

Watch Chuck’s open workout here (courtesy of MMA Fighting):

Golden Boy Promotions will host their first-ever MMA event on Nov. 24 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif and air live on pay-per-view. Liddell vs. Ortiz III will serve as the evening’s main event feature attraction.

