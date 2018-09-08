Video: Spinning Elbow Results In One Of 2018’s Best Knockouts

Much of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world may be fixated on tonight’s (September 8, 2018) UFC 228 from Dallas, Texas, but one of 2018’s best knockouts went down earlier today.

Goga Shamatava made his promotional debut against Pavel Pastushkov at today’s ACB 8 from Basket-Hall in Krasnodar, Russia, and the results were devastating.

Shamatava showed no fear, nailing Pastushkov with an absolutely massive spinning elbow that knocked his foe out cold. Watch this “Knockout of the Year” contender from Russia right here: