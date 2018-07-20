Video: Shogun Rua & Anthony Smith Face-Off At UFC Hamburg Media Day

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Anthony Smith will headline UFC Hamburg this Sunday (July 22, 2018) on FOX Sports 1 from the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

To cap off the UFC Hamburg media day earlier today (Fri. July 20, 2018), Shogun and “Lionheart” faced-off just days before they lock horns inside the Octagon.

Check out the video below:

The 36-year-old Rua has looked rather impressive inside the cage lately. He’s currently on a three fight win-streak over names such as Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Corey Anderson and Gian Villante. With a potential win over Smith, the Brazilian is campaigning hard for a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier’s title.

Smith is currently on the rise in his UFC career. After having a three fight win-streak snapped by Thiago Santos in February, he bounced back with a hellacious first round finishing of former UFC 205-pound champ Rashad Evans in June at UFC 225. He now looks to add another former champion to his list of victims.