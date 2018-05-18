Video: Shinya Aoki Pulls Off Insane Submission In ONE Championship

The UFC is back from Chile tomorrow, but earlier today (Fri., May 18, 2018) ONE Championship held its “Unstoppable Dreams” event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The event was headlined by an anticipated rematch between women’s strawweight champion Angela Lee and Mei Yamaguchi, yet it was longtime veteran Shinya Aoki who ultimately stole the show.

Facing Rasul Yakhyaev on the main card, Aoki used his legendary grappling skills to wrap up a triangle choke the likes of which we’ve rarely if ever seen in mixed martial arts by seemingly incorporating a second hold with the choke.

The win gave Aoki an unprecedented 25 submission victories throughout his 40 total MMA wins. Check out his latest impressive tapout courtesy of Zombie Prophet on Twitter right here: