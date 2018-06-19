Video: Ronda Rousey Suspended From WWE Following Vicious ‘Attack’

Ronda Rousey lost it during last night’s (Mon. June 19, 2018) episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion was enraged after being screwed out of the RAW Women’s Championship at the promotion’s Money In The Bank (MITB) pay-per-view (PPV). Rousey challenged title holder Nia Jax in a one-on-one affair that was well received by fans.

Before Rousey could lock in the armbar for the finish, however, MITB briefcase holder Alexa Bliss cashed in her contract and beat both Rousey and Jax down before winning the title herself.

Rousey retaliated last night on RAW by interrupting Bliss’ title celebration and assaulting both RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and the RAW Women’s Champion.

The Rowdy One used a judo toss on Angle and used the MITB briefcase to attack both the RAW General Manager and Bliss. The segment ended when Rousey put Bliss through a table. Check it out here:

After the segment Angle suspended Rousey for 30 days as a result of her actions. Of course, this is all a storyline and everything was scripted out.