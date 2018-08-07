Video: Ronda Rousey Destroys Opponent During In-Ring WWE Raw Debut

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey continues to make progress in the world of pro wrestling as she was able to complete a big accomplishment while competing in the sports entertainment company.

Rousey beat Alicia Fox in a singles match on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Jacksonville, FL at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on the USA Network, which marked her in-ring debut on the flagship show of the company. It was a short match that saw Rousey destroy her opponent with judo throws, slams, and a finishing submission hold.

Rousey has put distance between herself and MMA as now she’s in the sports entertainment business and is learning to make the transition from the Octagon to the ring. Rousey has been out of the fight game for two years after suffering devastating losses in her last two bouts under the UFC banner.

Up until those losses, she was a wrecking machine as she ran through the top contenders in the division at the time. However, that all went away when she was dethroned of UFC gold by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 as Holm knocked her out with a head kick in devastating style. Then, she suffered a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

Rousey is now set to challenge Alexa Bliss for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view event that takes place on Sunday, August 19, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center and will air on the WWE Network.