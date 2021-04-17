Roland Dunlap might just have scored the best knockout 2021 has to offer just a few months into the year.

The middleweight fighter returned to action for the first time in nearly three years when he took on Obinwa Ikebunna at LFA 104.

In the first round, Dunlap, picked up his opponent and slammed him to the mat. I

kebunna laid unconscious on the floor as Dunalp delivered three brutal elbows before the referee could call off the bout.

Dunalp improves his perfect record to 2-0. ‘The Dream’ hadn’t fought since beating Billy Terry in his debut back in July 2018.

Ikebunna drops to 2-2 as a professional MMA fighter.

Check out the nasty KO below…

Whoa!!!!



We got a KO of the year contender at #LFA104! Courtesy of a SLAM! pic.twitter.com/LuLVbBcFfN — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 17, 2021

Do you think Roland Dunlap currently has the best KO of 2021?