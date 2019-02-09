Video: Robert Whittaker & Kelvin Gastelum’s UFC 234 Staredown

The UFC 234 weigh-ins took place today and the fighters met face-to-face for the last time.

The Octagon returns to the Land Down Under on Saturday night as UFC 234 is live from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. However, the fighters must weight in and square off first.

Australia’s own Robert Whittaker will defend the middleweight title against Kelvin Gastelum in the evening’s main event. They had a pretty straightforward, non-eventful faceoff as did most of the other fights.

Check it out below:

The pay-per-view main card will get started at 10 pm EST while the prelims will kick off at 6:30 pm EST. The ESPN prelims start at 8 pm EST.