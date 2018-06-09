Video: Rising Heavyweight Chugs Another Beer From Shoe

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa picked up the biggest win of his young career when he outlasted former champion Andrei Arlovski via close decision on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Many felt Arlovski did enough to win the fight, and it was indeed a close, back-and-forth affair where both fighters landed several big shots. Tuivasa was beaten and bloodied, however, and appeared to have eaten both more shots and damage.

But the judges saw it for the 25-year-old, and that, of course, led to the post-fight celebration that’s become a tradition for the surging Tuivasa, that of drinking a beer out of a shoe that someone spit in. Yep, he does that.

Watch the latest edition of his unsanitary but hilarious gesture here:

#UFC225 Tai Tuivasa wanted to do a shoey with Joe Rogan's shoe but got denied. He did it anyway cageside. pic.twitter.com/2VT4sYxdSV — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 10, 2018