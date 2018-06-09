Tai Tuivasa Defeats Andrei Arlovski In Close Encounter

Andrei Arlovski fought hard, but fell short against Tai Tuivasa.

A heavyweight tilt was featured on the main card of UFC 225. Former UFC heavyweight champion Arlovski took on Tuivasa. The action was held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

A leg kick was there for Arlovski over one minute into the fight. Tuivasa landed a right hand before getting in a clinch position and taking Arlovski down. Arlovski escaped and a cut formed on the face of Tuivasa. Arlovski was knocked down. He grabbed a hold of Tuivasa and pushed him against the fence briefly. Tuivasa chased down Arlovski with strikes and even went for a knee. A right hand was there for Arlovski. The round ended shortly after.

Arlovski went for a high kick early in the second round. Two right hands found the mark for Arlovski. Tuivasa pushed Arlovski against the fence. They broke free and Tuivasa landed a left hand. Tuivasa threw some strikes as Arlovski backed up. Time was called for an accidental eye poke to Arlovski. The action resumed and “The Pit Bull” connected with a leg kick. The round ended shortly after.

Arlovski kept going for leg kicks in the final frame. A combination was thrown by Arlovski, but it was mostly blocked. A right hand found the mark for Tuivasa. He staggered Arlovski with another right hand. Arlovski landed a combination. He followed it up with a jab. The round came to a close with both men raising their hands.

Tuivasa was awarded with the unanimous decision victory.

Final Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)