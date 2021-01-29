UFC newbie Michael Chandler enjoyed one of the best promotional debuts of all time when he quickly knocked out top lightweight contender Dan Hooker in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

Post-fight, Chandler grabbed the mic and cut an epic WWE style promo. ‘Iron Mike’ called out UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and MMA superstar Conor McGregor. It was akin to wrestling legend Ric Flair’s speech when he won the Royal Rumble in 1992.

‘The Nature Boy’ was apparently so impressed by Chandler and the speech that he got in touch. The three-time Bellator champion couldn’t hide his excitement after getting the call from Flair. Chandler took to social media to share his experience with the fans.

“Are you kidding me? – Just got a personal zoom call from @ricflairnatureboy to congratulate me on my win at #ufc257-Living an actual dream,” Chandler wrote on Instagram. “Thank y’all for being on this journey with me – Stay the course. Eventually all your hard work will pay off, you just still have to be standing there with arms wide open when it does. – WOOOOOOOOOO! – See you at the top! – Huge thanks to @theathleteassist for making the connection for me.”

Did you like seeing Michael Chandler imitate Ric Flair post-fight at UFC 257?