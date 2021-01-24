In the UFC 257 co-main event long-time lightweight contender Dan Hooker takes on former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

Round 1: Michael Chandler is pushing forward early. Dan Hooker is circling, throwing the odd low kick to keep the former Bellator champ at bay. Over a minute in and Chandler starts to go to work with body punches. Hooker remains patient and continues to pepper his opponent’s lead leg. Chandler is opening up now landing punches upstairs. He resets then fires off a huge punch that drops Hooker. Chandler swarms and forces the stoppage. WOW. WHAT A DEBUT.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Michael Chandler def. Dan Hooker via TKO in round one