Heavyweight wrestling sensation, Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane is set to make his ONE Championship debut vs Alain Ngalani.

It was initially thought that Reug Reug would make his debut against BJJ Legend Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida. However, South China Morning Post’s Nick Atkin reported that instead, the Senegalese prospect will be welcomed by the 4-5 (1 NC) Alain Ngalani. The bout is expected to take place at ONE’s first event of 2021 on January 29 it’s ONE: Unbreakable II.

Per source, Hong Kong's Alain Ngalani will fight Oumar "Reug Reug" Kane at ONE Championship: Unbreakable II at heavyweight in Singapore, which will be broadcast on January 29. pic.twitter.com/8vXYfmmItJ — Nick Atkin (@NicoSCMP) January 12, 2021

Reug Reug will return to MMA action for the first time since his MMA debut in December 2019 when he stopped Sofiane Boukichou in the second round via KO at ARES FC 1 in Dakar, Senegal.

In a previous interview with BJPenn.com the 28 year old Senegalese said “I’ve started doing Mbapatte (traditional wrestling) when I was 16,” Reug Reug stated. “After a few months [of training], I left my home and moved to a Seereer community village and tested my self into a lot of competitions. In 2012, then, I came back to Dakar and had my first official fight.” He continues “I switched to mixed martial arts because it’s a combat sport I love and [I] would like to practice it until I reach the highest level and get the belt.”

Ngalani last competed in MMA in March 2019 where he lost via first round stoppage against Mauro Cerilli.

What are you expecting from Reug in his ONE Debut?